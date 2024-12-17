Left Menu

Union Minister Slams Opposition Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticizes the opposition for labeling the 'One Nation, One Election' bill as unconstitutional. He argues that regional parties support the bill, which aims to reduce election costs and streamline processes. Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi and other opposition leaders call for the bill's withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:23 IST
Union Minister Chirag Paswan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has launched a scathing attack on the opposition for calling the 'One Nation, One Election' bill unconstitutional. He challenged critics to explain their stance, questioning how the bill undermines federalism. Paswan accused the opposition of creating false narratives rather than discussing the bill's merits.

He highlighted that several regional parties, including JDU, TDP, Shiv Sena, and his own party support the legislation. Union Minister Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar of the TDP backed the initiative, citing its potential to reduce electoral expenses and streamline the process, thus enhancing voter participation and administration efficiency.

Opposition figures, including Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi, condemned the bill, labeling it anti-constitutional and a threat to India's federal structure. Congress has pledged to oppose the legislation. Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premchandran demanded the bill's withdrawal, despite the government's intention to move it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

