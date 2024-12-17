Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Global Aspirations and Domestic Debates

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a veiled jibe at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for carrying a 'Palestine'-emblazoned bag to Parliament. Adityanath praised the international work of UP's youth, highlighted the state's developmental strides, and urged positive engagement from opposition members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 19:59 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a subtle dig at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for her controversial choice of handbag in Parliament, which bore the word 'Palestine'. The move sparked debates, as Adityanath defended the state's focus on global opportunities, specifically in Israel, where thousands of Uttar Pradesh youths currently work.

Adityanath stressed that these international ventures benefit the state economically. Furthermore, he pointed to Uttar Pradesh's climbing per capita income, an indicator of progressive reforms under his leadership aimed at reversing earlier economic declines. He called for opposition parties to critique constructively and engage with facts to foster development.

Highlighting the upcoming Maha Kumbh as a pivotal event for showcasing the state's potential on a global stage, Adityanath urged for a positive outlook. He emphasized that negativity hinders progress and encouraged opposition members to support UP's endeavors to achieve economic prominence and comprehensive development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

