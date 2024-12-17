One Nation One Election: Political Game or Genuine Reform?

In a move stirring political controversy, Tripura CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury criticized the BJP's introduction of the One Nation One Election (ONOE) bills in Parliament. Chowdhury labeled it a tactical ploy by the BJP to 'befool' the public, with the opposition terming the initiative as 'dictatorial.'

The introduction of two bills aimed at facilitating simultaneous elections sparked a heated debate in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal defended the legislation, asserting that it wouldn't infringe state powers, yet the opposition remained unconvinced, questioning the necessity and timing of the proposal.

Despite lacking the required Parliamentary majority for passage, Chowdhury argued that BJP's initiative served as a strategic maneuver. Furthermore, debate surrounds the alleged economic benefits of synchronized elections, with critics challenging the BJP's expenditure and electoral conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)