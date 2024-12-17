One Nation, One Election: A Push for Unified Voting
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan advocates simultaneous parliamentary and state assembly elections, emphasizing uninterrupted developmental work for five years. Despite opposition labeling it dictatorial, two bills were introduced for this mechanism. Mahajan suggests gradual implementation after the bill's passage, urging opposition to reconsider historical election practices.
In a strong endorsement of synchronizing parliamentary and state assembly elections, former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asserted that such a move would foster uninterrupted developmental progress for five years. Speaking on Tuesday, Mahajan described this initiative as crucial for aligning governmental agendas towards sustained growth.
Following a heated 90-minute debate, the Lok Sabha witnessed the introduction of two bills aimed at establishing a framework for simultaneous elections, a prospect the opposition has criticized as a 'dictatorial' strategy. Mahajan remains optimistic about the positive impact of the bill's potential enactment.
She acknowledged that while the journey to implementation is lengthy, the discourse has already begun. She further called on the opposition to reflect on past simultaneous elections and explore resolutions to prevent mid-term electoral disruptions.
