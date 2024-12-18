Russian Dissident Kara-Murza Voices Concerns Amid Poisoning Investigation in Berlin

Renowned Russian dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza has raised concerns over his mother's health condition, following her hospitalization in Berlin amid fears of poisoning. German law enforcement is exploring a potential attempted homicide, as suspicions of political motives loom large.

With toxicology test outcomes awaited, Kara-Murza reassured through social media that initial suspicions of either poisoning or heart attack remain unconfirmed. Meanwhile, authorities intensify their probe, detailing the woman's transfer to Charite hospital's isolation section.

Kara-Murza's background as a fierce adversary to Russian leadership adds a complex layer to this ongoing investigation. His recent exchange in a significant prisoner swap and previous cases, such as journalist Elena Kostyuchenko's illness, emphasize the gravity of the potential poisoning affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)