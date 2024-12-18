Ethics in Limelight: The Musk Factor in Trump’s Transition

Senator Elizabeth Warren is pushing for billionaire Elon Musk to be held to the same ethical standards as other members of Donald Trump's transition team, highlighting concerns over Musk's potential conflicts of interest.

Musk, known for his leadership roles in Tesla and SpaceX, has aligned closely with Trump, leading to apprehensions about his influence. Critics argue that Musk's interests in burgeoning industries like cryptocurrency could affect policy decisions that benefit his companies.

The Trump team, while issuing an ethics pledge, faces scrutiny from watchdogs wary of Musk's involvement in shaping government efficiency. The debate underscores the complexities of merging business interests with national governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)