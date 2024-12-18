Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Economic Policies Amidst Soaring Trade Deficit

Rahul Gandhi critiques the Modi government for favoring crony businesses, which he claims have led to a weakened manufacturing sector, depreciating currency, and record-high trade deficits. India's exports fell by 4.85% in November, while imports surged by 27%, leading to a trade deficit reaching USD 37.84 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 10:46 IST
In a stinging critique of the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of prioritizing crony businesses over fair practices, resulting in a weakened manufacturing sector and economic struggles.

Gandhi highlighted a media report showing that India's trade deficit had reached an unprecedented high due to soaring imports and falling exports.

With imports up 27% year-over-year to USD 69.95 billion, largely driven by gold imports, the trade deficit hit USD 37.84 billion in November, painting a worrying picture of the economic imbalance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

