Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi's Economic Policies Amidst Soaring Trade Deficit
Rahul Gandhi critiques the Modi government for favoring crony businesses, which he claims have led to a weakened manufacturing sector, depreciating currency, and record-high trade deficits. India's exports fell by 4.85% in November, while imports surged by 27%, leading to a trade deficit reaching USD 37.84 billion.
In a stinging critique of the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the government of prioritizing crony businesses over fair practices, resulting in a weakened manufacturing sector and economic struggles.
Gandhi highlighted a media report showing that India's trade deficit had reached an unprecedented high due to soaring imports and falling exports.
With imports up 27% year-over-year to USD 69.95 billion, largely driven by gold imports, the trade deficit hit USD 37.84 billion in November, painting a worrying picture of the economic imbalance.
