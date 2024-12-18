Parliament Uproar Over Ambedkar: Meghwal and Shah Accuse Congress of Hypocrisy

Amidst turbulent scenes in both houses of Parliament, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal leveled accusations against the Congress party, alleging that they have consistently sidelined Dr BR Ambedkar. Meghwal, speaking in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, contended that Congress's recent actions, including displaying Ambedkar's photograph, were driven by 'compulsion' rather than genuine respect. He emphatically declared that Ambedkar's contributions would be enshrined in history in 'golden letters.'

Simultaneously, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju addressed the Rajya Sabha, asserting that the Home Minister, Amit Shah, had paid heartfelt respects to Ambedkar, while also accusing Congress of plotting against Ambedkar in past elections. Rijiju criticized Congress for not awarding Ambedkar the Bharat Ratna and for purportedly undermining him through electoral defeats.

The tensions stemmed from Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha, where he accused Congress of invoking Ambedkar's name as a political fashion statement. The opposition, voicing their disapproval, staged protests within the Parliament premises, holding up Dr Ambedkar's photographs, leading to the adjournment of both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha until 2:00 PM. Congress MP Manickam Tagore further escalated the matter by moving an adjournment motion notice, accusing Amit Shah of 'insulting' Ambedkar's legacy, which Tagore described as a 'blasphemous' attempt to diminish the architect of India's Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)