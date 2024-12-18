Nicolas Sarkozy's Final Verdict: Corruption Charges Upheld

France's highest court, the Court of Cassation, has upheld a previous appeal court decision, confirming the corruption conviction of former President Nicolas Sarkozy. The verdict renders the convictions and sentences final, according to a court statement released on Wednesday.

Sarkozy, who served as France's president from 2007 to 2012, now faces a one-year prison sentence. However, under a clause allowed for sentences of two years or less, Sarkozy is eligible to serve his time under house arrest, equipped with an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Having retired from public life in 2017, Sarkozy's legal battles have nonetheless continued, culminating in this decisive ruling by France's highest judicial authority, marking a significant chapter in French political history.

(With inputs from agencies.)