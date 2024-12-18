Tragic Shooting Incident in Jamshedpur Raises Questions

A Congress worker was tragically shot dead in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Wednesday, police confirmed.

The victim, Alok Kumar Bhagat, 28, was shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants near his home in the Kadma police station area. Bhagat, recently married, succumbed to four gunshot wounds despite efforts to evade the attack.

The assailants have been identified, but no arrests have yet been made. Both Bhagat and one of the alleged attackers had a history of previous altercations, including a clash during the Jharkhand assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)