Tragic Shooting Incident in Jamshedpur Raises Questions
A Congress worker, 28-year-old Alok Kumar Bhagat, was shot dead near his home in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The assailants were identified but remain unarrested. Bhagat had a known enmity with one neighbor involved in the crime. This incident follows Bhagat's recent marriage and past political disputes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 18-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 19:26 IST
- Country:
- India
A Congress worker was tragically shot dead in Jamshedpur city of Jharkhand on Wednesday, police confirmed.
The victim, Alok Kumar Bhagat, 28, was shot by two motorcycle-borne assailants near his home in the Kadma police station area. Bhagat, recently married, succumbed to four gunshot wounds despite efforts to evade the attack.
The assailants have been identified, but no arrests have yet been made. Both Bhagat and one of the alleged attackers had a history of previous altercations, including a clash during the Jharkhand assembly elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
