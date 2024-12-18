Left Menu

Amit Shah Defends BJP's Legacy on Ambedkar Principles Amid Congress Criticism

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted the BJP's dedication to Dr. BR Ambedkar's ideals while condemning Congress for allegedly distorting his statements. Shah criticized Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for supporting his party's negative portrayal of the BJP, highlighting a deep political rift over Ambedkar's legacy and constitutional values.

Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah strongly defended his party's adherence to BR Ambedkar's principles, declaring that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has never insulted the founding architect of India's Constitution. Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Shah condemned Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge for allegedly supporting efforts that malign the BJP.

Shah, accusing Kharge of yielding to pressure from Rahul Gandhi, labeled Congress as an anti-Ambedkar, anti-Constitution, and anti-reservation party. The Union Minister expressed disappointment over Kharge's involvement, emphasizing Ambedkar's contributions to the Dalit community and the Constitution.

Countering accusations, Shah urged the media to present his full statement, blaming Congress for distorting his words. Shah highlighted BJP's legacy of implementing Ambedkar's principles, bolstering reservations, and respecting constitutional values, while suggesting potential legal actions against opposition leaders over their remarks.

A political uproar ensued following Shah's comments during a Rajya Sabha debate on the Constitution's 150-year milestone, leading to Congress demanding Shah's resignation. The controversy sparked disruptions in Parliament, showcasing the ongoing tensions regarding Ambedkar's legacy and constitutional interpretations. Shah reiterated that his statements relied on historical facts and condemned Congress for misrepresenting them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

