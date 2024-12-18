Left Menu

Delhi Congress Criticizes AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana as Election Gimmick

The Delhi Congress criticized AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana as an election stunt, urging improvements in government healthcare instead. Devender Yadav accused Kejriwal of announcing unfulfilled free schemes. Yadav cited Kejriwal's failure to replace closed dispensaries with promised Mohalla Clinics, casting doubt on the impact of new promises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Wednesday, the Delhi Congress positioned AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana as an 'election stunt,' urging focus on government healthcare instead.

In an official statement, Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress chief, accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of using unfulfilled promises as election tactics post-bail.

Yadav pointed to Kejriwal's failure to replace closed dispensaries with promised Mohalla Clinics, casting doubt on new promises' impact on voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

