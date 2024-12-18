Delhi Congress Criticizes AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana as Election Gimmick

On Wednesday, the Delhi Congress positioned AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana as an 'election stunt,' urging focus on government healthcare instead.

In an official statement, Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress chief, accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of using unfulfilled promises as election tactics post-bail.

Yadav pointed to Kejriwal's failure to replace closed dispensaries with promised Mohalla Clinics, casting doubt on new promises' impact on voters.

