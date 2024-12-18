Delhi Congress Criticizes AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana as Election Gimmick
The Delhi Congress criticized AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana as an election stunt, urging improvements in government healthcare instead. Devender Yadav accused Kejriwal of announcing unfulfilled free schemes. Yadav cited Kejriwal's failure to replace closed dispensaries with promised Mohalla Clinics, casting doubt on the impact of new promises.
On Wednesday, the Delhi Congress positioned AAP's Sanjeevani Yojana as an 'election stunt,' urging focus on government healthcare instead.
In an official statement, Devender Yadav, Delhi Congress chief, accused AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of using unfulfilled promises as election tactics post-bail.
Yadav pointed to Kejriwal's failure to replace closed dispensaries with promised Mohalla Clinics, casting doubt on new promises' impact on voters.
