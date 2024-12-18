Calls for Apology: Jignesh Mevani Pushes Back Against Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

In a heated call for an apology, Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani has demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah retract remarks made on Dr. B R Ambedkar in Parliament.

Mevani criticized Shah's statement, describing it as an affront to Ambedkar and the communities he championed. Mevani underscored the importance of Ambedkar's legacy, particularly to Dalits, tribals, and marginalized groups.

While Shah asserted that his words were misrepresented by the Congress, Mevani maintained pressure, insisting not only on Shah's apology but also urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

(With inputs from agencies.)