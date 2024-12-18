Left Menu

Calls for Apology: Jignesh Mevani Pushes Back Against Amit Shah's Remarks on Ambedkar

Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani demands an apology from Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments on Dr. B R Ambedkar. Shah remarked that invoking Ambedkar's name is a 'fashion,' which has sparked backlash among Dalit communities and Congress leaders who revere Ambedkar as a social justice icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 22:53 IST
In a heated call for an apology, Gujarat Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani has demanded that Union Home Minister Amit Shah retract remarks made on Dr. B R Ambedkar in Parliament.

Mevani criticized Shah's statement, describing it as an affront to Ambedkar and the communities he championed. Mevani underscored the importance of Ambedkar's legacy, particularly to Dalits, tribals, and marginalized groups.

While Shah asserted that his words were misrepresented by the Congress, Mevani maintained pressure, insisting not only on Shah's apology but also urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene.

