Trump's Stand Against Continuing Resolution Bill
Donald Trump criticized a stopgap bill to keep the U.S. government funded, describing it as 'dying fast.' Stating that the bill is expensive and ridiculous, Trump demanded the termination or extension of the debt ceiling. He pledged to fight the bill without these changes.
In a bold statement on Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared that a temporary funding bill was on the verge of failing.
Trump criticized the Continuing Resolution, labeling it as 'ridiculous' and 'extraordinarily expensive.' He questioned the possibility of passing it without addressing the looming debt ceiling issue scheduled for June.
Asserting strong opposition, the Republican leader promised to fight the bill to the end unless Democrats agree to terminate or significantly extend the debt ceiling.
