Trump's Stand Against Continuing Resolution Bill

In a bold statement on Wednesday, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump declared that a temporary funding bill was on the verge of failing.

Trump criticized the Continuing Resolution, labeling it as 'ridiculous' and 'extraordinarily expensive.' He questioned the possibility of passing it without addressing the looming debt ceiling issue scheduled for June.

Asserting strong opposition, the Republican leader promised to fight the bill to the end unless Democrats agree to terminate or significantly extend the debt ceiling.

