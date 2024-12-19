Left Menu

Putin Signals Openness to Ukraine Dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed willingness for discussions and compromises concerning Ukraine, emphasizing the need for reciprocal readiness from the Ukrainian side.

Updated: 19-12-2024 16:23 IST
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated that Russia is open to engaging in talks and reaching compromises over the ongoing situation in Ukraine. However, he stressed that for meaningful discussions to occur, Ukraine must also demonstrate a willingness to negotiate.

The remarks came during a press briefing on Thursday, wherein Putin reiterated Russia's stance on resolving the conflict through diplomatic means rather than escalating tensions. He called for mutual readiness as a prerequisite for any potential agreements.

As tensions simmer between Russia and Ukraine, the global community remains watchful of any developments that could lead to peaceful resolutions or further strain international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

