Impeachment Attempt: A Flawed Political Strategy Against VP Dhankhar
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh dismissed an opposition-led impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling it procedurally improper and hastily drawn to harm his reputation. The ruling described the move as a calculated effort to malign constitutional institutions, particularly criticizing the opposition for using media to fuel the narrative.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:42 IST
In a decisive ruling, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday dismissed the opposition's impeachment notice seeking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal.
Describing the notice as flawed and improvised to damage Dhankhar's reputation, Harivansh highlighted the constitutional impropriety in timing.
The ruling has raised concerns over efforts to malign the vice president and other constitutional institutions.
