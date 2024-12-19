Left Menu

Impeachment Attempt: A Flawed Political Strategy Against VP Dhankhar

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh dismissed an opposition-led impeachment notice against Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, calling it procedurally improper and hastily drawn to harm his reputation. The ruling described the move as a calculated effort to malign constitutional institutions, particularly criticizing the opposition for using media to fuel the narrative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:42 IST
Impeachment Attempt: A Flawed Political Strategy Against VP Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive ruling, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday dismissed the opposition's impeachment notice seeking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal.

Describing the notice as flawed and improvised to damage Dhankhar's reputation, Harivansh highlighted the constitutional impropriety in timing.

The ruling has raised concerns over efforts to malign the vice president and other constitutional institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024