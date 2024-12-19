Putin Speaks: A Stronger Russia and Global Diplomacy Challenges

In his annual phone-in and news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon several crucial topics. He expressed readiness to meet former U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the absence of recent communication between them. Putin mentioned Russia's perceived strength and readiness for diplomatic engagements.

Speaking on Ukraine, Putin emphasized Russia's willingness to negotiate and reach compromises, while criticizing the Ukrainian side for allegedly refusing to engage in talks. He then elaborated on Russia's new hypersonic missile, Oreshnik, proposing a so-called 'high-tech duel' against Western air and missile defense systems.

On the economic front, Putin commented on Russia's stable development despite external pressures. He acknowledged inflation concerns and discussed efforts by the government and central bank to mitigate economic overheating, suggesting earlier intervention could have been beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)