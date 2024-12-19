Left Menu

Putin Speaks: A Stronger Russia and Global Diplomacy Challenges

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed various topics in his annual news conference, including his readiness to meet with former U.S. President Donald Trump, negotiations with Ukraine, the launch of Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic missile, the war in Ukraine, and Russia's economic stability amid inflation challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 16:46 IST
Putin Speaks: A Stronger Russia and Global Diplomacy Challenges
Putin

In his annual phone-in and news conference, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon several crucial topics. He expressed readiness to meet former U.S. President Donald Trump, highlighting the absence of recent communication between them. Putin mentioned Russia's perceived strength and readiness for diplomatic engagements.

Speaking on Ukraine, Putin emphasized Russia's willingness to negotiate and reach compromises, while criticizing the Ukrainian side for allegedly refusing to engage in talks. He then elaborated on Russia's new hypersonic missile, Oreshnik, proposing a so-called 'high-tech duel' against Western air and missile defense systems.

On the economic front, Putin commented on Russia's stable development despite external pressures. He acknowledged inflation concerns and discussed efforts by the government and central bank to mitigate economic overheating, suggesting earlier intervention could have been beneficial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfolds

Lightning Strikes and Delays at Gabba Test: India vs. Australia Drama Unfold...

 Australia
2
Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

Australia Dominates as India Falls Short in Third Test

 Australia
3
Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

Strengthening Ties: The Future of India-US Relations

 United States
4
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Argentine Soldier Arrest in Venezuela

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024