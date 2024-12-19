Parliament Tensions: Congress Accuses BJP of 'Conspiracy' Amid Scuffles
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the BJP of orchestrating a conspiracy to block opposition MPs from entering the Parliament, resulting in scuffles at Makar Dwar. Tiwari and Mukul Wasnik criticized the ruling party's actions, claiming they disrespected the democratic process and insulted BR Ambedkar's legacy.
Tensions flared in the Indian Parliament as Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleged that the BJP orchestrated a deliberate conspiracy to block opposition MPs from entering the legislative building. Speaking to the press, Tiwari described the conflict at the Makar Dwar entrance as a calculated move by the ruling party to stifle opposition voices.
Congress leaders expressed their concerns about the use of force by BJP MPs, citings incidents at the entrance that hindered a planned peaceful march by Congress members towards BR Ambedkar's statue. Tiwari specifically questioned the authority of BJP MPs barring their entry, claiming their actions lacked permission.
Adding to the chorus of condemnation, Congress's Mukul Wasnik criticized BJP's response, highlighting an incident where opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge was injured during the scuffle. Wasnik called for action against those responsible, emphasizing the insult to Ambedkar's legacy and the undermining of democratic principles.
