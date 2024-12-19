UP Deputy CM Denies Congress Allegations Over Protester's Death

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has firmly dismissed allegations by the Congress party that the state police were accountable for the death of a Congress worker during a protest. Pathak criticized Congress for its conduct and emphasized that a post-mortem would shed light on the incident.

Pathak stated he had spoken to a relative of the deceased, confirming that the individual was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, and suggested that Congress should be transparent about its actions. He assured that all details would be disclosed following the post-mortem report.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Police, under the direction of DCP Central Raveena Tyagi, initiated an investigation at the Congress office on Thursday. This followed accusations by Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai, who claimed state authorities were culpable for the death. Rai demanded ₹1 crore compensation and employment for the victim's kin, condemning police actions during the assembly protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)