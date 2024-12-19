Deadline Looms: Congress Scrambles to Avert Partial Shutdown Amid Trump's Budget Standoff

The U.S. Congress finds itself on the brink of a partial government shutdown, with just two days remaining as of Thursday to find a resolution. The pressure increased after President-elect Donald Trump rejected a bipartisan agreement on federal spending, urging Congress to address the debt ceiling before his inauguration next month.

Trump's stance has sent House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership into a scramble for a new compromise. A failure to act could result in a shutdown starting Saturday, as the government faces funding interruptions stretching from air travel to law enforcement, especially critical with the Christmas holiday approaching.

GOP members are under pressure from Trump, who threatened primary challenges against those supporting the stopgap bill. The bipartisan proposal seeks to maintain current funding, providing disaster and farm aid, amid heightened tension as lawmakers strive for a consensus.

