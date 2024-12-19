Trump's Deadline Drama: U.S. Government on Brink of Shutdown
The U.S. faces a potential partial government shutdown as President-elect Donald Trump rejects a bipartisan funding deal, insisting on raising the debt ceiling. Trump's demands, criticized by democrats, aim to pressure Republican lawmakers amid ongoing negotiations. Bipartisan support is necessary for passing spending legislation.
The clock is ticking for the U.S. Congress as they scramble to avert a partial government shutdown, with President-elect Donald Trump throwing a wrench into bipartisan efforts. Late Wednesday, Trump rejected a funding deal, demanding a debt ceiling raise and challenging Republican lawmakers to fall in line.
If a resolution isn't reached by Friday's midnight deadline, the nation will face a disruption in essential services just before the Christmas holiday. Trump's remarks came after discussions with Republican leaders continued into the night, signaling a rocky path ahead for U.S. governance.
As politicians juggle budget talks, Trump's warnings about primary challenges, backed by Elon Musk's budget cut agenda, add pressure. The stakes are high, with Republicans needing unity and bipartisan consensus to navigate these turbulent times, as the current fiscal landscape poses significant economic risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
