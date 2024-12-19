Germany's Urgent Tax Reform: A Unified Response to Inflation

German lawmakers urgently passed a taxation reform on Thursday, aiming to ease the financial strain on households caused by rising inflation. The reform was backed by former coalition partners and the opposition conservatives.

The legislation, effective at the year's start, aims to adjust income tax brackets to prevent inflation's fiscal drag on take-home pay. It was a much-sought relief by the Free Democrats, now in opposition, and was supported by Christian Democrats.

SPD's Michael Schrodi estimates the reform will cut annual tax revenue by 14 billion euros, affecting state and local authority finances. Further economic relief measures stalled post-coalition collapse, ahead of snap elections in February.

