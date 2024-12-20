France's Budget Decision: PM Bayrou Considers Constitutional Powers
France's new Prime Minister, Francois Bayrou, aims to have a budget by mid-February. He is open to using special constitutional powers to push the budget through parliament, should opposition parties try to obstruct its passage.
In a determined push to establish fiscal order, France's new Prime Minister, Francois Bayrou, announced plans to finalize a national budget by mid-February. The declaration came during an interview on France 2 TV, signaling a proactive approach since taking office.
Bayrou did not rule out the possibility of wielding special constitutional powers to ensure the budget's passage through parliament. He emphasized readiness to act decisively should opposition parties attempt to impede the budgetary process.
The Prime Minister's statements underscore his commitment to navigating political challenges and securing the financial blueprint necessary for France's progress amidst potential parliamentary resistance.
