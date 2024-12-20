Republicans Rally to Avert Government Shutdown with New Spending Deal

In a critical move to avoid a government shutdown, Republicans in Congress have unveiled a new spending package that has garnered praise from President-elect Donald Trump. The proposal aims to secure funding for federal operations, providing a stopgap solution to potential chaos as the holiday season unfolds.

The Senate's backing and President Joe Biden's signature remain pivotal to enacting the package. Should the legislative deadline be missed, the subsequent partial government shutdown threatens to disrupt law enforcement and border protection services, with over two million federal employees potentially missing paychecks.

The spending plan outlines substantial financial commitments, including $100 billion in disaster aid, while also suspending the debt ceiling through January 2027—a decision loaded with economic implications as debate sharpens over fiscal responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)