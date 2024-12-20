Republicans Rally to Avert Government Shutdown with New Spending Deal
U.S. Republicans announced a new government spending package to prevent an imminent shutdown, receiving praise from President-elect Trump. The deal requires Senate and President Biden's approval. It includes extended funding and disaster aid but suspends the debt ceiling, sparking financial concerns and internal political challenges.
In a critical move to avoid a government shutdown, Republicans in Congress have unveiled a new spending package that has garnered praise from President-elect Donald Trump. The proposal aims to secure funding for federal operations, providing a stopgap solution to potential chaos as the holiday season unfolds.
The Senate's backing and President Joe Biden's signature remain pivotal to enacting the package. Should the legislative deadline be missed, the subsequent partial government shutdown threatens to disrupt law enforcement and border protection services, with over two million federal employees potentially missing paychecks.
The spending plan outlines substantial financial commitments, including $100 billion in disaster aid, while also suspending the debt ceiling through January 2027—a decision loaded with economic implications as debate sharpens over fiscal responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Biden’s Angola Visit Boosts Zambia-Lobito Rail Project; AFC Leads $1 Billion Infrastructure Investment
Biden Administration Pushes for Enhanced Airline Passenger Compensation
Jill Biden Champions Women's Health in UAE Tour
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns
Nigeria's Senate seeks to criminalise corn exports to tackle hunger