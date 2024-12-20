Left Menu

Jeffries Criticizes GOP Proposal as 'Laughable'

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called a new Republican stopgap bill backed by figures like Trump, Musk, and Johnson 'laughable,' expressing disdain for the proposed legislation.

Updated: 20-12-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 03:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has openly criticized a new stopgap bill introduced by Republican lawmakers, labeling it 'laughable.'

The proposal, reportedly backed by influential figures including Trump, Musk, and Johnson, has stirred significant controversy.

Jeffries' remarks emphasize the deep partisan divide over fiscal policy in the U.S. Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

