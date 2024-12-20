Jeffries Criticizes GOP Proposal as 'Laughable'
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called a new Republican stopgap bill backed by figures like Trump, Musk, and Johnson 'laughable,' expressing disdain for the proposed legislation.
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has openly criticized a new stopgap bill introduced by Republican lawmakers, labeling it 'laughable.'
The proposal, reportedly backed by influential figures including Trump, Musk, and Johnson, has stirred significant controversy.
Jeffries' remarks emphasize the deep partisan divide over fiscal policy in the U.S. Congress.
