Republicans Secure New Deal to Avoid Shutdown Amid Political Turmoil

On Thursday, U.S. Congressional Republicans claimed to have forged a new spending package, securing the endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, which they assert could avert a potential government shutdown.

While Republican Representative Tom Cole confirmed an alleged agreement, dissent looms as the proposal faces criticism from House Democrats. The contentious package aims to ensure governmental operations without interruption until Trump ascends to the presidency.

However, fiscal challenges persist, notably regarding the proposed debt ceiling suspension and long-term fiscal policy impacts under Trump's economic strategy, coupled with political instability within the Republican Party's ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)