Republicans Secure New Deal to Avoid Shutdown Amid Political Turmoil
Republicans in the U.S. Congress announced they reached a new spending agreement to prevent a looming government shutdown. With President-elect Trump's backing, the deal aims for temporary funding while extending disaster and farm aid. However, concerns remain over long-term fiscal issues, including the debt ceiling.
On Thursday, U.S. Congressional Republicans claimed to have forged a new spending package, securing the endorsement of President-elect Donald Trump, which they assert could avert a potential government shutdown.
While Republican Representative Tom Cole confirmed an alleged agreement, dissent looms as the proposal faces criticism from House Democrats. The contentious package aims to ensure governmental operations without interruption until Trump ascends to the presidency.
However, fiscal challenges persist, notably regarding the proposed debt ceiling suspension and long-term fiscal policy impacts under Trump's economic strategy, coupled with political instability within the Republican Party's ranks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Impending Shutdown: The Debt Ceiling Standoff
Germany's Social Democrats Unveil 'Made in Germany' Premium Plan
Political Standoff: Trump, Debt Ceiling & Impending Shutdown
Trump's Debt Ceiling Demand Sparks Political Turmoil
Democrats Rally After Election Setback: Key Achievements and Future Engagement