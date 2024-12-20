Shockwaves in Karnataka: Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar's Battle Against Derogatory Remarks
Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar has accused BJP MLC C T Ravi of using derogatory language against her, leading to shock and sadness. Despite the incident, Hebbalkar vows to remain resilient, drawing inspiration from supporters, and standing firm in her political journey, despite facing alleged verbal abuse.
In a dramatic turn of events at the Karnataka Legislative Council, Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar accused BJP MLC C T Ravi of directing derogatory remarks at her, resulting in what she described as a state of 'great shock and sadness.'
Hebbalkar, a prominent Congress figure, revealed that the comments were made during a session addressing derogatory remarks about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Despite experiencing repeated verbal humiliation, Hebbalkar expressed resilience while drawing strength from her family and supporters.
While Ravi has denied these allegations, the incident has ignited political tensions. Hebbalkar's complaint led to Ravi's arrest under sections pertaining to sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman, underscoring ongoing disputes in the council.
