BJP's Strong Reprimand to Rahul Gandhi in Parliament Chaos Aftermath

In a heated aftermath of a parliamentary scuffle, BJP MPs leveled accusations of arrogance and rule-breaking against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The opposition's actions led to allegations of hooliganism and calls for an apology. The Lok Sabha was adjourned, underlining the incident's impact on parliamentary decorum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 14:10 IST
In a charged session of Parliament, BJP members launched a series of criticisms against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Accusations centered on allegations of arrogance and disregard for parliamentary rules during a raucous debate. BJP's Anurag Thakur expressed disappointment, condemning Gandhi's behavior as 'unforgivable' and a reflection of a dismissive attitude toward fellow MPs.

Echoing concern, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj criticized Gandhi for dismissing repeated warnings from security forces. She argued that despite being advised of a peaceful protest, Gandhi's deliberate actions led to an avoidable confrontation and injuries to two BJP members. Swaraj's remarks intensified calls for Gandhi's apology and respect for parliamentary decorum.

The parliamentary turmoil did not end there, as BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi pointed out the unfortunate hospitalization of two senior MPs. Sarangi reiterated the necessity of maintaining Parliament's dignity, emphasizing that such incidents should never occur. The BJP's call for an apology from Gandhi underlined the urgency for a resolution to restore parliamentary harmony.

Furthermore, BJP's Jagdambika Pal accused Congress MPs of hooliganism, demanding Gandhi's apology and resignation. The aftermath saw the Lok Sabha adjourned sine die amid unrest, with the 'One Nation, One Election' bill referred to a Joint Committee. Parliament Speaker Om Birla emphasized the collective responsibility of all members to uphold genuine parliamentary conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

