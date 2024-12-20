Left Menu

Symbolic Tote Bags: Political Statements or Pandering?

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi gifted a bag with '1984 riots' to Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, referencing historical issues. This came after Vadra used bags with inscriptions about Palestine and Bangladesh as political statements. The exchange highlights the symbolic use of accessories in political discourse.

Updated: 20-12-2024 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

In a striking political gesture, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi presented Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with a bag that carried the words '1984 riots' prominently in red. This act unfolded in the corridors of Parliament and comes on the heels of Vadra's own symbolic use of bags.

Earlier in the week, Priyanka Gandhi, representing Wayanad, made headlines by bringing bags adorned with messages of solidarity for Palestine and the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh into the parliamentary session. Her actions were seen as statements on international and interfaith support.

By gifting the '1984 riots' bag, Sarangi aimed to highlight forgotten or overlooked issues, urging the Congress MP to address the historical subject. This exchange underscores the increasing trend of utilizing personal accessories as platforms for political expression within Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

