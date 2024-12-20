Symbolic Tote Bags: Political Statements or Pandering?

In a striking political gesture, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Aparajita Sarangi presented Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with a bag that carried the words '1984 riots' prominently in red. This act unfolded in the corridors of Parliament and comes on the heels of Vadra's own symbolic use of bags.

Earlier in the week, Priyanka Gandhi, representing Wayanad, made headlines by bringing bags adorned with messages of solidarity for Palestine and the Hindus and Christians of Bangladesh into the parliamentary session. Her actions were seen as statements on international and interfaith support.

By gifting the '1984 riots' bag, Sarangi aimed to highlight forgotten or overlooked issues, urging the Congress MP to address the historical subject. This exchange underscores the increasing trend of utilizing personal accessories as platforms for political expression within Indian politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)