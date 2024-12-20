Legacy of Leadership: Om Prakash Chautala's Enduring Impact on Haryana Politics

Om Prakash Chautala, a towering figure in Haryana's political landscape, passed away on Friday at the age of 89. Known for his keen political acumen, Chautala led the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), a party founded by his father, former deputy prime minister Devi Lal.

Chautala's career, marked by both achievements and controversies, saw him serve as Haryana's chief minister five times, including a full term between 1999 and 2005. Though popular for his sharp wit and political insights, his tenure was marred by various controversies, including a teacher recruitment scam that led to his imprisonment.

Tributes for the veteran leader poured in from across the political spectrum. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent figures expressed their condolences, highlighting Chautala's enduring influence and contributions to politics and public service. Haryana declared a three-day state mourning in his honor.

(With inputs from agencies.)