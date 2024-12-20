Political Turmoil in Karnataka: High Court Grants Relief to BJP’s C T Ravi

The Karnataka High Court has granted relief to BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was arrested after allegedly using derogatory remarks against Congress minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. A day after his arrest, the court ordered his immediate release, citing procedural lapses by police.

Ravi, a former minister and ex-BJP national general secretary, claimed his arrest was baseless and politically motivated, involving mental harassment and rough handling. He accused the Congress-led state government of orchestrating his arrest with police acting under political influence.

The controversy prompted significant political friction, with BJP and Congress leaders engaging in accusations and protests across Karnataka. The incident underscores the ongoing political tension in the state, as BJP supporters called for strikes in Ravi's hometown of Chikkamagaluru.

