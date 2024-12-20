Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Karnataka: High Court Grants Relief to BJP’s C T Ravi

BJP leader C T Ravi received relief from the Karnataka High Court following his arrest over alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The arrest spurred political clashes between BJP and Congress. High Court deemed arrest procedures flawed, with Ravi accusing the police of rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 20-12-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 21:54 IST
Ravi
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has granted relief to BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was arrested after allegedly using derogatory remarks against Congress minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. A day after his arrest, the court ordered his immediate release, citing procedural lapses by police.

Ravi, a former minister and ex-BJP national general secretary, claimed his arrest was baseless and politically motivated, involving mental harassment and rough handling. He accused the Congress-led state government of orchestrating his arrest with police acting under political influence.

The controversy prompted significant political friction, with BJP and Congress leaders engaging in accusations and protests across Karnataka. The incident underscores the ongoing political tension in the state, as BJP supporters called for strikes in Ravi's hometown of Chikkamagaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

