Political Turmoil in Karnataka: High Court Grants Relief to BJP’s C T Ravi
BJP leader C T Ravi received relief from the Karnataka High Court following his arrest over alleged derogatory remarks against Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. The arrest spurred political clashes between BJP and Congress. High Court deemed arrest procedures flawed, with Ravi accusing the police of rights violations.
- Country:
- India
The Karnataka High Court has granted relief to BJP MLC C T Ravi, who was arrested after allegedly using derogatory remarks against Congress minister Laxmi Hebbalkar. A day after his arrest, the court ordered his immediate release, citing procedural lapses by police.
Ravi, a former minister and ex-BJP national general secretary, claimed his arrest was baseless and politically motivated, involving mental harassment and rough handling. He accused the Congress-led state government of orchestrating his arrest with police acting under political influence.
The controversy prompted significant political friction, with BJP and Congress leaders engaging in accusations and protests across Karnataka. The incident underscores the ongoing political tension in the state, as BJP supporters called for strikes in Ravi's hometown of Chikkamagaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka Minister Slams ED as 'Enslaved Directorate' Amid Political Tensions
Odisha's Financial Blueprint: Appropriation Bill Passes Amidst Political Tension
BRS Showdown: Harish Rao's Detention Sparks Political Tensions
U.S. Defense Secretary Cancels South Korea Trip Amid Political Tensions
Market Jitters: South Korea's Political Tensions and U.S. Data Watch