US Diplomats Visit Syria Aiming for Inclusive Government Amid Concerns
US diplomats visited Syria to discuss forming an inclusive government and seek information about missing journalist Austin Tice. Their visit marks the first formal diplomatic engagement since 2012. The discussions remain confidential due to security concerns. US aims to promote minority rights and reject terrorism in Syria.
- Country:
- Syria
In a significant development for US-Syria relations, American diplomats arrived in Damascus for the first time in over a decade, engaging in high-stakes talks with transitional Syrian officials. The delegation aimed to promote an inclusive government and gather information on missing journalist Austin Tice.
Led by top Middle East envoy Barbara Leaf and hostage negotiations envoy Roger Carstens, the US delegation met with interim leaders but details of the discussions remain under wraps due to unspecified security issues. Nonetheless, the US press for minority rights and rejection of terrorism remain priorities, officials confirmed.
This visit follows recent US military actions in northeastern Syria, emphasizing continued efforts to curb the resurgence of the Islamic State. Despite security challenges, the US maintains commitment to support civil society and ensure the safe return of missing Americans like Tice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Minority Rights Group Condemns Fresh Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh
India Urges Bangladesh to Protect Minority Rights Amid Rising Tensions
Christian MPs Urge Unified Stand on Waqf Bill: Defending Minority Rights
From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments
ISKCON Calls for UN Action on Bangladesh Minority Rights