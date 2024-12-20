Left Menu

US Diplomats Visit Syria Aiming for Inclusive Government Amid Concerns

US diplomats visited Syria to discuss forming an inclusive government and seek information about missing journalist Austin Tice. Their visit marks the first formal diplomatic engagement since 2012. The discussions remain confidential due to security concerns. US aims to promote minority rights and reject terrorism in Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 20-12-2024 22:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 22:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant development for US-Syria relations, American diplomats arrived in Damascus for the first time in over a decade, engaging in high-stakes talks with transitional Syrian officials. The delegation aimed to promote an inclusive government and gather information on missing journalist Austin Tice.

Led by top Middle East envoy Barbara Leaf and hostage negotiations envoy Roger Carstens, the US delegation met with interim leaders but details of the discussions remain under wraps due to unspecified security issues. Nonetheless, the US press for minority rights and rejection of terrorism remain priorities, officials confirmed.

This visit follows recent US military actions in northeastern Syria, emphasizing continued efforts to curb the resurgence of the Islamic State. Despite security challenges, the US maintains commitment to support civil society and ensure the safe return of missing Americans like Tice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

