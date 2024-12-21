Left Menu

U.S. House Passes Stopgap Funding Bill Amid Trump Debt Ceiling Push

The Republican-led House passed a funding bill to avert a government shutdown, contradicting Trump's push for a debt ceiling hike. The bill, extending funding until March 14, allocates disaster and farm aid. Democrats agree on the package despite removing controversial elements.

In a decisive move, the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives passed a funding bill on Friday aimed at preventing a looming government shutdown, despite a push from President-elect Donald Trump to greenlight new debt measures.

The legislation, which now heads to the Democratic-controlled Senate, seeks to extend government funding until mid-March and allocates $100 billion to disaster-hit states and $10 billion to farmers. Notably, the bill does not address the contentious issue of raising the debt ceiling.

The measure's passage underscores the political maneuvering at play, with Republicans poised to exert greater influence over spending when they gain majorities in both chambers and with Trump set to take presidential office.

