Biden's Historic Judicial Appointments Surpass Trump's First-Term Record

President Joe Biden achieved a historic milestone on Friday with his 235th judicial appointment, edging past former President Donald Trump's first-term total. His appointments highlight a significant shift towards diversity with a record number of women and racial minorities taking seats on the federal bench.

The Democrat-controlled Senate confirmed two of Biden's nominees as federal trial court judges in California. This culminated a four-year White House campaign to ideologically reshape the judiciary, which shifted rightward during Trump's administration. Biden's figures place him second in history for judicial appointments in a single first term, behind only Democratic former President Jimmy Carter.

Biden, who aimed for a judiciary 'that looks like America,' made strides in diversifying not just demographically but also professionally. With over 45 public defenders and numerous civil rights lawyers appointed, Biden maintained a commitment to varying backgrounds in life-tenured positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)