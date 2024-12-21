House Approves Stopgap Plan Amid Political Tensions

In a race against time, the House of Representatives approved a stopgap funding plan late Friday to avert a government shutdown and provide disaster aid. Speaker Mike Johnson's proposal excludes President-elect Donald Trump's request for a debt ceiling increase, pushing that debate to the new year.

The bill, which passed 366-34, is now set for Senate consideration where swift approval is anticipated. Johnson assured the public that Congress would meet its obligations amid Trump's call for immediate closures if his demands weren't met.

Republican lawmakers face mounting pressure, torn between Trump's influence and the need for Democratic support to pass critical measures. This political tug-of-war highlights the challenges ahead, as a Trump-aligned administration prepares to take office.

