Left Menu

Kerala's Congress Leadership Contender: Ramesh Chennithala's Rising Momentum

Amid backing from community leaders, Ramesh Chennithala emerges as a key contender for Kerala's Chief Ministerial post ahead of the 2026 elections. His invitation to an NSS event fuels speculation about a shift in state Congress dynamics. UDF leaders respond with varied interpretations of this political development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 21-12-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2024 15:06 IST
Kerala's Congress Leadership Contender: Ramesh Chennithala's Rising Momentum
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Ramesh Chennithala, a senior Congress leader, is gaining traction as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. His recent endorsement by prominent community leaders, including SNDP Yogam's General Secretary, Vellappally Natesan, has stirred political speculation.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and UDF convener M M Hassan have voiced approval, seeing it as beneficial for both the Congress party and the United Democratic Front (UDF). The invitation extended to Chennithala by the Nair Service Society (NSS) to speak at a significant event is viewed as a positive step in maintaining good relations with community organizations.

Amidst discussions, BJP's V Muraleedharan expressed skepticism about the Congress's ability to regain power, attributing media misinterpretation to the current political discourse. As the 2026 elections approach, the dynamics within Kerala's political landscape continue to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

Record U.S. Deportations Amid Immigration Policy Shifts

 Global
2
US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

US Sees Pakistan's Missile Development as Emerging Threat

 United States
3
High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

High-Ranking NYC Aide Indicted: Bribery and Corruption Unveiled

 Global
4
Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

Capitol Clash: Chaos Over Trump's Spending Bill

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Equitable Long-Term Care Systems: Balancing Aging, Workforce, and Policy Needs

Transforming Language Education with a Parallel Corpus for Azerbaijani Arabic Script

Mobile Health in Lagos: Balancing Optimism and Hurdles in Public Healthcare Delivery

Analyzing Police Accidents: Strategies to Reduce Severity and Improve Road Safety

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024