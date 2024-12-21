Kerala's Congress Leadership Contender: Ramesh Chennithala's Rising Momentum

Ramesh Chennithala, a senior Congress leader, is gaining traction as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections. His recent endorsement by prominent community leaders, including SNDP Yogam's General Secretary, Vellappally Natesan, has stirred political speculation.

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan and UDF convener M M Hassan have voiced approval, seeing it as beneficial for both the Congress party and the United Democratic Front (UDF). The invitation extended to Chennithala by the Nair Service Society (NSS) to speak at a significant event is viewed as a positive step in maintaining good relations with community organizations.

Amidst discussions, BJP's V Muraleedharan expressed skepticism about the Congress's ability to regain power, attributing media misinterpretation to the current political discourse. As the 2026 elections approach, the dynamics within Kerala's political landscape continue to evolve.

