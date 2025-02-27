Khela Abar Hobe: Mamata Banerjee's Bold Battle Cry for 2026 Elections

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set an ambitious target for her party, aiming to secure over 215 seats in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. She pledged to drastically cut the BJP's presence, asserting her confidence in a fourth consecutive term.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader accused the BJP of tampering with the voter rolls, claiming that fake voters were being added with the assistance of the Election Commission. Charging that similar tactics were used in Delhi and Maharashtra, Banerjee vowed to stage an indefinite protest if no action is taken.

TMC members were instructed to scrutinize voter lists, with allegations of fictitious entries stirring political controversy. In response, the BJP accused Banerjee of inciting fear among her party amid electoral challenges. The TMC previously won 213 seats in the 2021 elections, while the BJP captured 77.

