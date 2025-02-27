Left Menu

Khela Abar Hobe: Mamata Banerjee's Bold Battle Cry for 2026 Elections

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee unveiled her ambitious plan to win over 215 seats in the 2026 assembly elections, aiming to diminish the BJP's influence. She accused the BJP of electoral malpractices with fake voters and vowed strong action if corrections are not made by the Election Commission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:35 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has set an ambitious target for her party, aiming to secure over 215 seats in the upcoming 2026 assembly elections. She pledged to drastically cut the BJP's presence, asserting her confidence in a fourth consecutive term.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader accused the BJP of tampering with the voter rolls, claiming that fake voters were being added with the assistance of the Election Commission. Charging that similar tactics were used in Delhi and Maharashtra, Banerjee vowed to stage an indefinite protest if no action is taken.

TMC members were instructed to scrutinize voter lists, with allegations of fictitious entries stirring political controversy. In response, the BJP accused Banerjee of inciting fear among her party amid electoral challenges. The TMC previously won 213 seats in the 2021 elections, while the BJP captured 77.

(With inputs from agencies.)

