Abkhazia's Breakaway Leadership: A New Chapter in Political Dynamics
The acting leader of Abkhazia, Badra Gunba, won the region's presidential election, securing nearly 55% of the vote. The election follows the resignation of former leader Aslan Bzhania after protests. Abkhazia, recognized by most as part of Georgia, remains politically reliant on Russia, despite local resistance to its influence.
Abkhazia, a breakaway region on the Black Sea coast, elected Badra Gunba as its new president, according to state media on Sunday. Gunba, who has been acting leader since November, won with nearly 55% of the vote, surpassing opposition candidate Adgur Ardzinba who garnered just under 42%.
The election took place months after mass protests led to the resignation of previous leader Aslan Bzhania. Georgia, which claims Abkhazia as its own territory, condemned the election as a breach of its sovereignty. Despite its official independence stance, due to limited international recognition, Abkhazia heavily depends on Russia.
Abkhazia, which detached from Georgia in the 1990s with Russian backing, still faces internal critiques over Moscow's influence. The region has seen ethnic conflict and political instability, with mass protests leading to leadership changes three times since 2014.
