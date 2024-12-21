Kejriwal Announces Ambedkar Scholarship Amid Election Controversy

In a strategic move before the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo, declared a scholarship for Dalit students to pursue foreign education. Titled the Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship, Kejriwal asserted it was a measure to counter the BJP's perceived denigration of Dr. Ambedkar.

The announcement drew criticism from the BJP, with party representatives alleging that Kejriwal was repackaging a 2019 initiative for political gain. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously been accused by Kejriwal of mocking Ambedkar in Parliament, leaving many supporters aggrieved.

Under the scholarship, eligible Dalit students from Delhi could study abroad with all expenses covered by the Delhi government. Critics pointed to an RTI response indicating that only five students received financial support since 2020. Political promises, including stipends for women and free senior citizen healthcare, were highlighted by Kejriwal as part of his electoral campaign pledges.

(With inputs from agencies.)