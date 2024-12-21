Kejriwal Announces Ambedkar Scholarship Amid Election Controversy
Ahead of Delhi's assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal announced a scholarship for Dalit students for foreign education, claiming it counters BJP's alleged disrespect of Ambedkar. The BJP calls it a rehashed 2019 plan. Controversy over scheme impacts election strategies.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move before the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, the AAP supremo, declared a scholarship for Dalit students to pursue foreign education. Titled the Dr. Ambedkar Samman Scholarship, Kejriwal asserted it was a measure to counter the BJP's perceived denigration of Dr. Ambedkar.
The announcement drew criticism from the BJP, with party representatives alleging that Kejriwal was repackaging a 2019 initiative for political gain. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously been accused by Kejriwal of mocking Ambedkar in Parliament, leaving many supporters aggrieved.
Under the scholarship, eligible Dalit students from Delhi could study abroad with all expenses covered by the Delhi government. Critics pointed to an RTI response indicating that only five students received financial support since 2020. Political promises, including stipends for women and free senior citizen healthcare, were highlighted by Kejriwal as part of his electoral campaign pledges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kejriwal
- Ambedkar
- scholarship
- elections
- Delhi
- BJP
- AAP
- foreign education
- Dalit
- controversy
ALSO READ
Security Tightened as Farmers March Towards Delhi
Tensions Rise as BJP Plans Border Blockade Over Hindu Persecution in Bangladesh
Capital Showdown: Farmers' March Challenges Delhi's Borders
Delhi's Air Quality Sees Improvement Amid Persistent Pollution Concerns
Clear Skies and Chilly Mornings: Delhi's Air and Weather Update