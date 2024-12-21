Left Menu

Mizoram's Call to Ease Tourist Access Amid PAR Restrictions

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) in Mizoram has urged the Indian government to review the reimposition of the Protected Area Regime (PAR), arguing that it hampers tourism and restricts movement of ethnic Mizos from abroad. The PAR requires foreigners to obtain permits before visiting the northeastern state.

Updated: 21-12-2024 20:41 IST
  • India

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) has called on the Indian central government to reconsider the reinstatement of the Protected Area Regime (PAR) in Mizoram. The ruling party argues that the policy will significantly hinder the state's burgeoning tourism sector by necessitating foreign tourists to obtain specific permits before visiting the region.

The Centre recently reimposed the PAR in Mizoram, Manipur, and Nagaland, citing growing security concerns due to the influx of individuals from neighboring nations. Originally relaxed in 2011 to promote tourism, the PAR was exempted for most foreigners except those from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China. However, this exemption was extended until December 2027 before the recent policy shift.

The ZPM has expressed concerns that reinstating the permit requirement will not only affect tourism but also restrict the movement of ethnic Mizos residing in countries like Bangladesh and Myanmar. As Mizoram navigates implementing the permit process, training sessions for relevant officials are underway to ensure seamless permit issuance through an e-portal

