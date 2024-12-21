Indian Youth Congress Takes a Stand Against Addiction and Inflation
The Indian Youth Congress held a demonstration against addiction and inflation, culminating in a march toward the chief minister's residence. Dispersed by police using water cannons, the protest highlighted the distribution of drugs in the guise of jobs, rallying under the slogan 'Give jobs, not drugs'.
On Saturday, the Indian Youth Congress staged a demonstration against addiction and inflation, vividly bringing attention to these pressing issues.
During the protest, participants attempted to march towards the chief minister's residence, only to be intercepted by police forces employing water cannons to disperse the crowd.
Addressing the assembly at Shahid Smarak, leaders including Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, and state president Abhimanyu Poonia emphasized the need for jobs over drugs, declaring, 'Youths are being duped in Rajasthan and across the country.'
