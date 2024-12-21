Indian Youth Congress Takes a Stand Against Addiction and Inflation

On Saturday, the Indian Youth Congress staged a demonstration against addiction and inflation, vividly bringing attention to these pressing issues.

During the protest, participants attempted to march towards the chief minister's residence, only to be intercepted by police forces employing water cannons to disperse the crowd.

Addressing the assembly at Shahid Smarak, leaders including Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, and state president Abhimanyu Poonia emphasized the need for jobs over drugs, declaring, 'Youths are being duped in Rajasthan and across the country.'

(With inputs from agencies.)