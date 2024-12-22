Protest in Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav Joins Calls for Exam Cancellation

In a recent development, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has expressed his support for the cancellation of competitive exams administered by the Bihar Public Service Commission. The exams have become controversial, with allegations of question paper leaks.

Tejashwi Yadav, who recently returned from a tour in the Seemanchal region, went to the Gardani Bagh locality in the capital on Saturday night where candidates, undaunted by harsh weather, were demanding the annulment of the 70th Combined Competitive Exams held on December 13. The former Deputy Chief Minister engaged with the protesters and assured them, "We are fully with the students on the issue. The Nitish Kumar government will have to order a cancellation of the exams."

The Bihar Public Service Commission has refuted the paper leak allegations, attributing the disruptions to "anti-social elements" involved in a "conspiracy." Nonetheless, due to growing demands and concerns over fairness, a re-examination has been scheduled for about 5,000 candidates at a controversial center. The protesters, however, are calling for a fresh examination for all 912 centers.

