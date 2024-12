Romania in Political Limbo Amid Far-Right Surge

Romania's outgoing President Klaus Iohannis expressed optimism on Sunday about designating a prime minister from a pro-European majority as coalition talks resume. The ruling Social Democrats reentered discussions after previous chaos during presidential elections involving unexpected far-right victories.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) captured the majority in the December 1 parliamentary elections, but faced challenges from far-right groups. Negotiations to form a coalition government are ongoing, with hopes to curtail the rise of ultranationalists amid concerns about Romania's budget deficit.

Despite initial withdrawal, the PSD resumed talks, excluding the Save Romania Union (USR), which will now join the opposition. Iohannis will remain in office until a new president is elected, as coalition discussions near completion without participation from ultranationalist parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)