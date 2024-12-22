Turkey's Call for Change: Future Without Kurdish Militants in Syria

In a significant diplomatic effort, Turkey's foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, became the first official to visit Damascus since Bashar al-Assad's overthrow, in an attempt to reshape discussions on Syria's future. His message was clear: there is no place for Kurdish YPG militants in Syria's evolving landscape.

Fidan's visit comes amid heightened tensions in northeast Syria, where Turkish-backed Syrian rebels clash with the YPG, the core of the U.S.-allied Syrian Democratic Forces. In talks with Syria's de facto leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, Fidan affirmed Ankara's stance, urging Syria's new administration to ensure national unity and territorial sovereignty.

Turkey has long considered the YPG an arm of the PKK, a group it regards as terrorists. Fidan emphasized the necessity of sanctions relief to aid Syria's reconstruction, suggesting that international perspectives need aligning as Syria transitions to new governance.

