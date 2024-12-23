Trump Picks Feinberg and Colby for Key Defense Roles

In a significant move, President-elect Donald Trump has announced his picks for two crucial defense positions. Billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg is set to become the deputy secretary of defense. Feinberg, who is the co-chief executive of Cerberus Capital Management and has a background in defense contracting, previously served on an intelligence advisory board during Trump's first term.

Feinberg will be positioned as the second-highest official at the Pentagon, working alongside Trump's defense secretary choice, Pete Hegseth. Hegseth, a former Fox News host, is under scrutiny for allegations of alcohol abuse and sexual misconduct, though he denies the allegations.

Additionally, Trump nominated Elbridge Colby as undersecretary of defense for policy, making him the third-highest ranking official at the Pentagon. Colby, known for his strong stance on China, also served under Trump during his initial term in office. These appointments are part of Trump's broader strategy to reconfigure the defense department.

(With inputs from agencies.)