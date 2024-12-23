Left Menu

Romania's Coalition Government Set to Take Charge

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis appointed Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu to form a new government, supported by a coalition of three pro-European parties, controlling 54% of parliamentary seats.

  Romania

Romania's outgoing president, Klaus Iohannis, has entrusted the task of forming a new government to leftist Social Democrat Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu. This political move follows the consensus reached by three pro-European parties regarding the parliamentary majority's framework.

The proposed coalition government is expected to earn a vote of confidence in Parliament later on Monday. The coalition features Ciolacu's Social Democrats, the center-right Liberals, and the ethnic Hungarian Party UDMR.

Including support from minority representatives, this political alliance commands approximately 54% of the legislature's seats, positioning itself to steer Romania's political landscape.

