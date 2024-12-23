Political Uncertainty Clouds France Amid Mayotte Tragedy

The French government has postponed announcing its new leadership until Monday evening due to a national day of mourning for cyclone-hit Mayotte, according to a statement from the presidency. This delay prolongs the political uncertainty facing the major European power.

Incoming centrist Prime Minister Francois Bayrou has faced significant challenges over the last ten days as he attempts to form a government capable of withstanding a vote of no-confidence in mid-January and securing parliamentary approval for a 2025 budget by February.

Bayrou's efforts to create a government that appeals to both the left-wing Socialist party and the conservative Les Republicains have so far been unsuccessful, particularly in meeting demands from the left, amid polls showing 64% dissatisfaction with his appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)