Ben Cardin: Human Rights Advocate Reflects on Trump's Potential Policies

With his retirement as chairman of the influential Senate Foreign Relations Committee imminent, Democrat Ben Cardin has voiced apprehensions regarding human rights under President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming term.

Cardin, renowned for his human rights advocacy, notably co-authored the Global Magnitsky Act, a pivotal sanction regime. He highlighted the necessity of resisting potential shifts in U.S. foreign policies that might prioritize immediate deals over democratic values, especially with Trump's reengagement with autocratic leaders.

Despite facing a Republican-controlled Senate, Cardin is optimistic about the sustained impact of the Global Magnitsky Act, asserting it will continue fostering accountability worldwide, beyond his tenure.

