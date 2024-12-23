New Era of Elections: 'One Nation, One Election' Parliamentary Panel Convenes

The 39-member parliamentary panel on 'One Nation, One Election' is set to hold its first meeting on January 8, marking the beginning of comprehensive discussions on a significant electoral reform initiative led by the BJP-led NDA government.

Sources within the Parliament indicated that the initial meeting of the Joint Committee on bills for simultaneous elections, chaired by BJP member P P Chaudhary, is expected to be an introductory session. During this meeting, officials will brief the panel on the two pivotal bills introduced in the Lok Sabha last week and subsequently referred to the joint committee on the final day of the Winter Session.

In a move to incorporate broader political participation, the government increased the committee's members from 31 to 39, as more parties showed interest in examining the draft legislations. The panel comprises 27 Lok Sabha and 12 Rajya Sabha members, including former ministers like Anurag Thakur and fresh faces such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

(With inputs from agencies.)