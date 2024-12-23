Left Menu

Tensions Rise: Bangladesh Seeks Extradition of Sheikh Hasina from India

Bangladesh's interim government has requested India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, heightening diplomatic tensions. Hasina, living in India since August, faces charges by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal. The situation is delicate due to existing extradition treaties and political character clauses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka/Newdelhi | Updated: 23-12-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 23-12-2024 21:06 IST
Bangladesh's interim government has escalated diplomatic tensions by officially requesting Sheikh Hasina's extradition from India. The deposed prime minister, residing in India since August, is wanted for charges related to crimes against humanity in Bangladesh.

India received the request but has remained tight-lipped on any potential actions. Current extradition treaties between the two nations contain clauses preventing extradition for offences of a political character, complicating the matter further.

The move comes amid strained relations between the countries, with New Delhi expressing concerns about violence against minorities in Bangladesh. Hasina and other former officials face warrants for alleged atrocities, leaving the diplomatic community on edge as the situation unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

